Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,989 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,092,000 after purchasing an additional 952,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.21. 96,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,104,571. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.02. The stock has a market cap of $132.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $32.66 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $579,476.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,485,147 shares of company stock valued at $104,491,521 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.