Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.15 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 3,130 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,684,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 82,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $253,924,000 after purchasing an additional 59,586 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 85,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $262,997,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,151,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,961,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $20.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3,419.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,754.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,322.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

