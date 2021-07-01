Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.56 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.3% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.64. 56,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,647,121. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.16. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

