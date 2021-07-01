Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.80 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.3% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 48.3% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.65.

Shares of HD traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $320.85. The stock had a trading volume of 66,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,541. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.22 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $317.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $341.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

