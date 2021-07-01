Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 12,131 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,131 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,136,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,602,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,178,362,000 after purchasing an additional 575,652 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786,073 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,803,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $555,789,000 after purchasing an additional 180,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,766,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,403,000 after purchasing an additional 149,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.46. The stock had a trading volume of 225,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,221,106. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.63. The company has a market capitalization of $148.39 billion, a PE ratio of -24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $67.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

