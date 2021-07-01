Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.4% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.66. The stock had a trading volume of 241,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,788,541. The stock has a market cap of $436.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

