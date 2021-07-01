Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) dropped 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.17. Approximately 110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.72.

About Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF)

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services in Norway and Sweden. The company operates through four segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

