StormX (STMX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $52.96 Million

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One StormX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StormX has a total market cap of $218.15 million and $52.96 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StormX has traded up 52% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StormX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00053696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.56 or 0.00664789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 11,128.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000061 BTC.

StormX Profile

STMX is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

Buying and Selling StormX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StormX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StormX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.