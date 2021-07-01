Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.76

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and traded as high as $10.02. Subaru shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 48,116 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FUJHY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subaru from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Subaru alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.