Superdry (LON:SDRY) PT Raised to GBX 600

Superdry (LON:SDRY) had its target price upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of LON:SDRY traded up GBX 19 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 450 ($5.88). 643,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.09. The company has a market capitalization of £369.19 million and a P/E ratio of -2.42. Superdry has a one year low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a one year high of GBX 493 ($6.44). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 387.04.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

