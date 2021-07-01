SureRemit Trading Down 23% Over Last 7 Days (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 1st. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SureRemit has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $6,930.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00045671 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00136977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00168979 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,548.90 or 1.00131697 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

