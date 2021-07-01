Susquehanna Raises Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $230.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.47.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $192.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.23. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $124.67 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 513,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,105,000 after acquiring an additional 29,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 66,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

