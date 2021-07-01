Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Receives Buy Rating from Societe Generale

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 35,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.42. Swedish Match AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $530.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.12 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 31.94%. Research analysts forecast that Swedish Match AB will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

