Swerve (SWRV) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.54 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last week, Swerve has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Swerve has a market capitalization of $8.44 million and $3.54 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swerve coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001906 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00054187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018823 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.49 or 0.00695745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 13,599.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Swerve (CRYPTO:SWRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 15,241,009 coins and its circulating supply is 13,250,454 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

