Switcheo (SWTH) Price Reaches $0.0159 on Major Exchanges

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One Switcheo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Switcheo has a market capitalization of $23.33 million and approximately $258,161.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Switcheo has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00045103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00132246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.92 or 0.00168757 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,961.72 or 0.99467701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,533,296,150 coins and its circulating supply is 1,467,533,728 coins. The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Buying and Selling Switcheo

