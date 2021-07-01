Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SYIEY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Symrise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of SYIEY stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $34.87. The stock had a trading volume of 39,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,574. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.30. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.50. Symrise has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $35.42.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

