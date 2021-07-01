Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 515 ($6.73). Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 491.60 ($6.42), with a volume of 974,939 shares changing hands.

SYNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 538 ($7.03) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 538 ($7.03) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 507.33 ($6.63).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 518.17. The firm has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 702.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47.

In other news, insider Holly Van Deursen acquired 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of £24,557.50 ($32,084.53).

Synthomer Company Profile (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

