T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.26

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and traded as low as $1.18. T2 Biosystems shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 2,730,185 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.83.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $178.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.29.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 188.59% and a negative return on equity of 796.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 65,855 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 57,444 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 28,182 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter worth $686,000. Institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Read More: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.