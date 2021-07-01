TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) were down 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.54 and last traded at $24.56. Approximately 25,361 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 22,522,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TAL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Benchmark lowered their target price on TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DBS Vickers cut TAL Education Group to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAL Education Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of -125.47 and a beta of 0.10.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,547,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,173 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,795,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,652,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,304,000 after purchasing an additional 111,584 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 42.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,747,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,410,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,377,000 after purchasing an additional 85,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

