TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Price Up 6.1%

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) shares rose 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.63 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 36,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,161,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

FTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. AlphaValue cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.34.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. Research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 521.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.