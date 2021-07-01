Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Down 44.1% in June

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TTNDY stock opened at $87.63 on Thursday. Techtronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $48.14 and a fifty-two week high of $98.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.39.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Techtronic Industries’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.32.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

