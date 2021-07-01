Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TEG. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of LON:TEG traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 232 ($3.03). 19,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,196. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.90. Ten Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of GBX 118.15 ($1.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 262 ($3.42). The company has a market capitalization of £158.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 244.27.

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

