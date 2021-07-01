TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the May 31st total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,613,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS TSPG opened at $0.01 on Thursday. TGI Solar Power Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01.
TGI Solar Power Group Company Profile
