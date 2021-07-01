The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Barr E S & Co.

Barr E S & Co. trimmed its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group accounts for about 4.2% of Barr E S & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Barr E S & Co. owned 0.10% of The Blackstone Group worth $52,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 286,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after buying an additional 70,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 30,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.01. The stock had a trading volume of 81,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,587,361. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.05. The company has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.77%.

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

