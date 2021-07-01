The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Boosted by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,954 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for 1.6% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $12,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,345,618,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,700,000 after buying an additional 4,220,808 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $181,560,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after buying an additional 3,397,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,222,000 after buying an additional 2,901,821 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Argus raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

KO traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $54.14. 155,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,947,178. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.71. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,948,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,392 shares of company stock worth $10,732,959 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

