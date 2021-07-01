The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) CEO Sells $20,163,154.20 in Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of EL traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $317.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,135. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.48 and a 12 month high of $320.26. The company has a market cap of $114.95 billion, a PE ratio of 84.57, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.43.
The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on EL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.68.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.
The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
