The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Position Trimmed by Barr E S & Co.

Barr E S & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 3.0% of Barr E S & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $38,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 20,128 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,308,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.68.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 274,284 shares of company stock worth $82,946,515 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EL stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $316.46. 11,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.48 and a 52-week high of $318.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.43.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.