The Force Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.02 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. In the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get The Force Protocol alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00012431 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00171179 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000869 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000511 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.