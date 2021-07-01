The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF)

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Oddo Bhf upgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNBLF remained flat at $$88.20 during midday trading on Thursday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.41.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

