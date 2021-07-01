The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.0% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $14,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $135.17. The company had a trading volume of 198,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,736,234. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $118.90 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $330.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

