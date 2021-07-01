The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Given New GBX 870 Price Target at Numis Securities

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Numis Securities from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 870 ($11.37) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SGE. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Sage Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Sage Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 659.38 ($8.61).

LON:SGE traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 683.60 ($8.93). The company had a trading volume of 2,110,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,119. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 657.08. The Sage Group has a one year low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a one year high of GBX 774.40 ($10.12). The firm has a market cap of £7.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

