The Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 507 ($6.62) and last traded at GBX 491.50 ($6.42). Approximately 167,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 261,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 491 ($6.41).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 487.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £843.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87.

Get The Scottish American Investment alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a GBX 3.05 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from The Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Scottish American Investment’s payout ratio is presently 21.66%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Macpherson GCB bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 486 ($6.35) per share, for a total transaction of £19,440 ($25,398.48).

About The Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN)

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Scottish American Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scottish American Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.