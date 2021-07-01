The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG) Stock Price Down 15.6%

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBBG)’s share price traded down 15.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3,530.00 and last traded at $3,530.00. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $4,180.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,170.90.

The Seibels Bruce Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBBG)

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc provides processing, technology, and claims solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The company offers processing solutions for coastal markets; business process outsourcing; claims administration solutions; information technology outsourcing; and professional services.

