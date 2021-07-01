The Transfer Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.95 Million (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and $1.95 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for $12.98 or 0.00039198 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00031975 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000113 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,064,207 coins. The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

