The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Short Interest Update

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Weir Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 2.11. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

