ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock Price Down 4.5%

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) was down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.49 and last traded at $27.77. Approximately 607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 375,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.08.

A number of research analysts have commented on TDUP shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ThredUp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

