Time New Bank (TNB) Price Up 1.6% This Week

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $10.02 million and $234,725.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Time New Bank coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Time New Bank has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00054187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018823 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.49 or 0.00695745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 13,599.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank (TNB) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Time New Bank Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

