TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) Shares Up 0.4%

TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €28.05 ($33.00) and last traded at €27.90 ($32.82). 7,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 144,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.80 ($32.71).

The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.49, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of €26.98.

TLG Immobilien Company Profile (ETR:TLG)

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is also involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, hotel, and other properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

