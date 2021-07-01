Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Short Interest Down 78.2% in June

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,800 shares, a decrease of 78.2% from the May 31st total of 1,122,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.2 days.

OTCMKTS:TTUUF opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.06. Tokyu Fudosan has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $6.65.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tokyu Fudosan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Tokyu Fudosan Company Profile

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Urban Development, Residential, Property Management, Real-Estate Agents, Wellness, Tokyu Hands, and Innovation Business segments.

