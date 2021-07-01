Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.13

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and traded as high as $13.43. Toray Industries shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 22,628 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toray Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toray Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Toray Industries alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Toray Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Research analysts forecast that Toray Industries, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.