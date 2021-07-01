Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRMLF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $28.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $28.69.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

