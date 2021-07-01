Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Trading 7.6% Higher

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.42 and last traded at $20.21. 355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCLAF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.18.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

