Treatt (LON:TET) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Treatt plc (LON:TET) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,182.41 ($15.45). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 1,170 ($15.29), with a volume of 21,849 shares.

The company has a market cap of £697.86 million and a P/E ratio of 52.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,161.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.27%.

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

