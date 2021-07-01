TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Stock Price Up 4.4%

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) shares rose 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.91 and last traded at $5.90. Approximately 6,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,010,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

TRUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.19.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $581.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.17.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TrueCar news, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Swart sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 333,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,879.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,104 shares of company stock worth $475,845 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 283,706 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,020,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 107,965 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

