TrueFi (TRU) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a market cap of $22.79 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrueFi has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00054737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00019044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.06 or 0.00694804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 12,237% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000062 BTC.

TRU is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

