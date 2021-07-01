TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ) traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.56 and last traded at $28.48. 18,331 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 15,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.39.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80.

