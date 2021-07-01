Truist Securities Boosts Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target to $61.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $43.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.50% from the stock’s current price.

CPE has been the subject of several other reports. Truist boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

NYSE CPE traded up $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.51. 1,898,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,892. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.61. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $60.51.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. The business had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $144,492 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

