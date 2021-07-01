Truist Securities Raises PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $69.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $55.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.33. 995,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,171. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.45.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at $601,602.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,998 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.