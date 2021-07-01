Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited Announces Dividend of $0.58 (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.5807 per share on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

TSGTY stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.16. The company had a trading volume of 990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 0.73. Tsingtao Brewery has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tsingtao Brewery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

