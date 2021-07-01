Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Down 46.6% in June

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,500 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the May 31st total of 253,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,355.0 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Tsumura & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of TSMRF stock opened at $34.44 on Thursday. Tsumura & Co. has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $34.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.37.

Tsumura & Co engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines, as well as Kampo powdered extracts; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

